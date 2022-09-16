Results Take Time
- MusicSymba: Redefining West Coast Hip Hop For A New GenerationSymba’s music perfectly blends the sounds of the pioneers, with a modern twist.By Demi Phillips
- MusicSymba Shares Advice He Received From Dr. DreSymba recently discussed the advice he got from Dr. Dre with Ebro Darden.By Cole Blake
- NewsSymba, DJ Drama, & 2 Chainz "Pop Out" On New Gangsta Grillz Special Edition AlbumSymba and Drama hinted that this could be the start of many projects from them.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsSymba Connects With DJ Drama For "Results Take Time" Album Feat. Pusha T, Roddy Ricch & MoreDJ Drama is back with a new Gangsta Grillz Special Edition.By Hayley Hynes