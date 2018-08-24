BTS
- MusicUsher "Coming Home" Review30 years into his career, and Usher’s comeback is only the beginning.By Demi Phillips
- MusicLatto's Guest Verses In 2023, RankedLatto achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper in 2023.By Demi Phillips
- MusicPharrell Teases "Amazing" BTS CollaborationPharrell sat down with BTS' RM to discuss his upcoming collaboration with the group. By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBTS To Serve In South Korean Military As Part Of Mandatory ServiceBTS are set to begin serving their mandatory time in the South Korea army.By Cole Blake
- NewsMegan Thee Stallion Joins BTS On "Butter (Remix)"After scoring a victory against her label, Megan's addition to BTS's hit was approved for release.By Erika Marie
- NewsBTS Lends Their Voices To Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo's "Savage Love"The infectious TikTok hit "Savage Love" is getting the BTS treatment.By Alexander Cole
- NewsJuice WRLD Teams Up With South Korea's BTS For "All Night"Juice WRLD and BTS join forces for their latest synth-pop track.By hnhh
- Music VideosBTS & Nicki Minaj Link Up For The Alternate "Idol" Music VideoNicki Minaj joins BTS for their new "Idol" music video.By Aron A.
- NewsListen To Nicki Minaj Join K-Pop Superstars BTS On "IDOL"The new version of the single has the potential to be a big North American hit.By Trevor Smith