Pharrell Williams sat down with BTS’s RM for a new cover story for Rolling Stone, in which the two discussed their upcoming collaboration. Pharrell described the track as “amazing” and says that it will be included on his upcoming album.

“You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously,” Williams said, “and I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful. Everyone that hears it is like, ‘Whoa.’”

“I fucking love it,” RM added.

Pharrell also confirmed that his next project will be titled Phriends. A new album from the legendary artist will be his first solo effort since 2014’s Girl. That project featured a number of popular singles, including “Happy,” which became one of the best-selling songs of all time.

Elsewhere in the interview, RM reflected on the extensive charity work he does and having imposter syndrome with regard to the level of global fame that he’s achieved. Pharrell agreed and spoke about his own charitable efforts.

“I mean, the [charity] work that I do, there’s always a circumstance,” he said. “Either I’d say some dumb shit and then regret it later, or there’s been a time when I have a record that sort of affected a certain portion of a demographic. So then it made me think about things differently.”

He continued: “And then I go set up a [nonprofit] and act against the ignorance that I was a part of. And educate myself, enlighten myself. Then other times, I also do it because of what you just said. When you ask yourself, ‘Man, am I good enough?’ Or, ‘Do I deserve all this?’ I think what makes it easier for me to sleep at night is when I go do that work. It helps answer those questions.”

Check out the discussion between Pharrell and RM below.

