By now, dozens of celebrities and influencers have vibed to GloRilla's hit single "F.N.F (Let's Go)." Socialites like YaYa Mayweather, Travis Scott, and countless others have been captured singing and dancing to the tune. With its catchy, relatable lyrics and bass-filled beat, the record has undoubtedly become one of the year's top songs.

Social media influencer Ari Fletcher is the most recent person to be seen turning up to the record. Video footage captured the 26-year-old in the club reciting the lyrics as the track blasted through the speakers. Ironically she pointed towards her boyfriend, Moneybagg Yo, as she rapped, "That mean I ain't gotta worry about not f*ck n*gga cheating."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Recently, the two sparked breakup rumors after the mother of one confirmed she was single on Twitter. She tweeted, "Happy, paid and single! Ready for everything new," insinuating that her nearly three-year relationship had ended.

Following her alleged revelation, news of Bagg taking back the car he bought her started to spread. However, she quickly shut down those claims, tweeting, "Okay foreal, y'all are literally stupid. How can someone take something from me that's in MY name? Please stop cause he is not even that type of person. We don't address y'all on purpose but y'all are dragging it now."

Despite all the drama, the two seem to be back on good terms. Last week, the two celebrated Bagg's birthday, and the rapper congratulated her on being featured in Forbes.