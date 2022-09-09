GloRilla & HitKidd Enlist Latto & JT For "F.N.F (Let's Go)" Remix

It's been one hell of a summer for GloRilla. The Memphis rapper delivered one of the biggest records of the year with "F.N.F (Let's Go)" alongside Hitkidd. Though it blew up off of TikTok, it didn't take long for everyone from Travis Scott to Cardi B to show their support for the budding rap star.

Today, she's maintaining the momentum into the fall with the release of the official remix. The CMG signee enlists the help of Latto and JT, who also appeared on Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)" today. GloRilla's original verse is in tact but the addition of Latto and JT help bring the song to new heights.

Check the song below and let us know your thoughts on the remix.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm F-R-E-E, hold up, stop the beat

I'm a motherfuckin' city girl, ain't shit free 'bout me (Ayy)

You a fraudulent ass ho, nigga, actin' like you on, n***a

You ain't been in shit since that PPP loan, n***a

