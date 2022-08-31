The rumor mill is constantly buzzing about Ari Fletcher. Whether it be about her former relationship with the father of her son, G Herbo, her tension with Herbo's fiancée Taina Williams, her relationship with Moneybagg Yo, or her beef with bloggers, Fletcher can't seem to didge gossip about her personal life. Such was the case recently when reports surfaced that she and Moneybagg decided to part ways, and Fletcher seemed to confirm the news by tweeting that she was single.

Amid those conversations, GossipOfTheCityTea surfaced with court documents showing that Fletcher was being sued over a Lamborghini.

According to the outlet, Fletcher was being taken to court by Luxury Lease Partners over the Lambo that Moneybagg reportedly gifted her for her birthday. Recently, Fletcher tweeted that she wanted to get rid of the car, but it was alleged that she only said that because of the then-unknown court case.

Following GossipOfTheCityTea's report, the news was shared far and wide by other outlets, causing Fletcher to go viral as she was teased about Moneybagg wanting his car back. She tweeted a response to the allegations.

"Okay foreal, y'all are literally stupid," she said. "How can someone take something from me that's in MY name? Please stop cause he is not even that type of person. We don't address y'all on purpose but y'all are dragging it now."

She didn't say anything about the alleged lawsuit. Check it out below.