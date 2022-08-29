Rumors floated around the Internet this weekend that Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher called it quits. The couple has been together over the past two years and quickly became hip-hop's "IT" couple. However, the entrepreneur and social media star confirmed over the weekend that she was officially "single."



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Moneybagg has yet to comment on the split but it seems like he confirmed the break-up quietly. According to Media Take Out, Bagg was the one who called it quits but he also ended his payments towards the Lamborghini Urus he copped as a gift.. Apparently, he didn't purchase it outright, instead, leasing the $350,000 car. Apparently, he gifted the car and paid off the car notes but stopped making payments.

The leasing company claims that they haven't received payments for the car, and are suing Ari Fletcher, and "any other person in possession of the vehicle." They also revealed that $159,087.36 is currently owed. While Bagg was forking over thousands in monthly payments for the car, the truck was under her name, which means that this lawsuit could take a toll on her credit.

Many began comparing Bagg and Ari's break-up to Quavo and Saweetie's split. The Migos frontman infamously repo'd an icy Bentley that he customized for Saweetie. He later confirmed it on a song where he rapped, "Lil' bitty b*tch, she slimy, she sneaky/I'm takin' back that Bentley."

We'll keep you posted on any updates regarding the split.

