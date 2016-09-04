repo
- RelationshipsAri Fletcher's Lambo Truck That Moneybagg Yo Gifted Her Is Being Repo'd: ReportAri Fletcher confirmed her single status over the weekend after she and Moneybagg Yo called it quits. By Aron A.
- GossipChinese Kitty's Boyfriend Takes Back $150K AP Watch After They Break UpChinese Kitty calls out her ex-boyfriend for taking back the $150,000 watch he gifted her after they broke up.By Alex Zidel
- GramT-Pain Shares Video Of His Rolls-Royce Getting Repo'dT-Pain shared a video of his Rolls-Royce seemingly being repossessed on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- GramSaweetie Flexes Her Hellcat Following Quavo Repo RumorsSaweetie's car collection is doing just fine.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsQuavo Confirms He Repo'd Saweetie's Bentley In New Music PreviewQuavo disses Saweetie in an alleged new song preview, rapping, "She slimy, she sneaky, I'm taking back that Bentley."By Alex Zidel
- AnticsSaweetie Roasted For "New Car" Amid Quavo Bentley Repo RumorsPeople are joking about the car Saweetie is driving in her latest Tesla giveaway promo video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Bibby's Brother Pulls Up On Bootleggers Selling Juice WRLD MerchLil Bibby and G Money took measures to bite down on Juice WRLD bootlegs.By Devin Ch
- MusicWhat Repo? Tyga Reportedly Dropped $325K On A Rolls-Royce Luxury SUVEven through the reports of money troubles, the rapper is still drippin'.By Erika Marie
- MusicTyga Sued By Company Who Allegedly Repo'd His Ferrari & Rolls-Royce LoanersTyga is back in the news for allegedly neglecting to pay for his luxurious habits.By Devin Ch
- MusicTyga Reportedly Threatened Some Guys Over A Repo’d Car Before Being Dragged Out ClubTyga reportedly got into an altercation with some guys over a repo’d Maybach at Floyd’s party that resulted in him being dragged out. By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"To Catch A Predator" Host Chris Hansen Gets Booted From NYC HomeChris Hansen's week just got even worse.By Devin Ch
- NewsTyga Reportedly Gets His Ferrari BackAfter two back-to-back car seizures, Tyga is reportedly given his Ferrari back. By Angus Walker