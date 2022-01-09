Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have made a massive amount of money, just eight days into the new year. Both shared how much they've profited to kick off the new year on Twitter, Saturday.

"8 days into da new year I already brought in a million off shows," Moneybagg Yo revealed in a tweet.



Noam Galai / Getty Images

In addition to starting 2022 off strong in the financial department, the rapper also decided to get off of lean.

"I use to think being sober would fuck wit my creative process, I see dats just a mind thing cuz I been more active skin glowing and I been dropping nun but pressure," Moneybagg Yo tweeted, earlier this week.

Fletcher announced that she has made $200,000 thus far in 2022.

"Made 200k already and we only 8 days into 2022! Blessed, thankful, highly favored," she tweeted.

Fletcher added in another post: "I love helping people. It makes me feel good. I love to see people win and be happy. Don’t give up on yourself, stay focused."

Fletcher's earnings come despite reportedly being dropped from a Savage X Fenty partnership over recent comments made during her appearance on the Don't Call Me White Girl podcast, last month.

