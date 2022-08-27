Since making things official in 2019, Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo's relationship has played out publicly for the world to see. It seems as if every other week, the social media influencer or her rapper beau are hopping on the Internet to defend their union. However, Ari's most recent post about her relationship status has folks wondering whether or not her and Moneybagg have officially called it quits. She tweeted, "Happy, paid and single! Ready for everything new!"



Ari Fletcher attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The cryptic tweet comes just a few hours after Ari held a launch party for her new beauty line "Remedy," in which the "Said Sum" rapper was in attendance. Moneybagg has yet to speak out about the tweet, but things seemed to be going well for the pair last month when Ari took to social media to flex the expensive gifts that Bagg got her for her 27th birthday. In a photo dump from her birthday weekend, the young influencer shared photos of her private jet, new patek watch and birthday balloons, writing, "SO THANKFUL, SO HAPPY, SO BLESSED! CRIED REAL TEARS! THANK YOU BABY @moneybaggyo THANKS @mshannahkang AND @jewelryunlimited."

While her personal life may be in flux, Ari is still getting to the bag -- no pun intended. After walking the runway during Miami Swim Week back in July, she recently celebrated the launch of her all-inclusive beauty brand "Remedy By Ari," sharing, "REMEDY BY ARI is my definition of beauty and personal remedy to beat bad days. I am so excited to share this with the world. The key to self-confidence is to feel good, and when you look good, you feel good."

Do you think Moneybagg Yo and Ari are done for good? Share your thoughts.