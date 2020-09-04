Memphis rapper, Moneybagg Yo, and Instagram model Ariana Fletcher just got a new Lamborghini URUS, courtesy of Atalanta’s luxury car company, Six10motoring. The celebrity couple didn’t stop there, though.

They, of course, had to get a matching drivable toy car for Fletcher’s son, Yosohn Santana, whom she had with her now ex-boyfriend, G Herbo.

Both vehicles came in a head-turning orange. While the model year of the car was not specified, it’s safe to say it cost a pretty penny for Moneybagg Yo, as its MSRP only starts at just over 200K.

Still, it doesn’t seem like Moneybagg would have reason to flinch at footing the bill when his most recent album, January’s Time Served, has spent 33 weeks on the Billboard charts, after peaking at number 3.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

The flashy gesture also bodes well for his relationship with Fletcher and Santana. Fletcher took to Instagram to celebrate the purchase of the vehicles, sharing video footage on her story and posting a photo with the caption, "Thank you daddy…He got papa one and wrapped it too. This shit too HARD."