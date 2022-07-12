Today (July 12), is Ari Fletcher's birthday, and in celebration of her 27th trip around the Sun, her man Moneybagg Yo made sure to go all out with presents, pink balloons, and a private jet.

On her Instagram feed, the influencer dropped off a photo dump with pictures and videos from her first time stepping on the aircraft as she checked out all the tiny thoughtful details.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"SO THANKFUL, SO HAPPY, SO BLESSED!" the birthday girl captioned her post. "CRIED REAL TEARS! THANK YOU BABY @moneybaggyo THANKS @mshannahkang AND @jewelryunlimited."

In the first video, we see the mother of one showing off a hot pink carpet leading up to her jet that reads "Air Ari," at the end of which stands an even brighter pink balloon arch and blown-up photos of her posing in sultry lingerie.

"It's sooooo cute, oh my God!" Fletcher exclaims while stepping onboard to find more balloons strewn about and custom pillows with her name on them placed on every seat.





"I love it!! It's the cups... This is sooo beautiful, I'm about to cry! Ari Air, everywhere," she added.

In the next slide, we see a flashy new Patek watch as well as a stack of silver chains and some red roses, followed by more previews of her special day.





Bagg has never been one to shy away from showing his love for Fletcher, and the two of them have been known to share NSFW videos from time to time that often catch their fan base's attention – check one out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

Happy Birthday, Ari Fletcher!