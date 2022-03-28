Rapper Moneybagg Yo and influencer Ari Fletcher have been dating for four years now. However, recently, rumors have been circulating that the two have called it quits.

A few social media posts raised these suspicions.

When Ari took to Twitter to post, “Ain’t sh*t solid about you n*ggas but y’all d*ck,” it raised some eyebrows.

She then posted a video of her half-naked body on her Instagram. As she stood in front of a mirror, she turned to the side to show off her backside.

The 26-year-old later went on to claim that she meant to add the clip to her close friends' story instead. “Y’all getting me in trouble. Well I got me in trouble but still… delete it!” she said regarding the post.

Despite their fans being certain that their relationship was on the rocks, Bagg has clearly dismissed those accusations.

Bagg shared a video on his own IG story of his girlfriend bent over a bathtub twerking in a thong with a drooling emoji covering the top half of her body. He quickly deleted it, but that didn’t stop him from uploading something else shortly thereafter.

He posted a clip of Ari in bed on her knees twerking in a tank top and underwear and wrote, “I’m tryna get behind this.”

Both posts went viral and had social media users beyond shocked. Neither party has spoken on the posts since, but whatever the case, it's clear their relationship is still going strong.

Check out the NSFW posts below.







