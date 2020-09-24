A lavish birthday celebration ended with shots being fired, but that hasn't stopped Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher from enjoying their time together. Yesterday (September 22), Moneybagg Yo turned 29-years-old, and as many others do, he gathered a few of his nearest and dearest for a Las Vegas party. Photos and videos of the get-together made their way through social media, as did the news that there was a shooting at the event. Moneybagg came forward to say that he wasn't the intended target, and after the buzz about the controversy dissipated, his girlfriend Ari Fletcher returned to Instagram to declare her love for the Memphis native.

"Thank you for loving me, correcting me when I’m wrong, never letting me quit when I wanna give up, being a man of your word, making me a priority when I know you got a million things on your plate, always being protective and making sure I’m okay," Ari wrote in a post dedicated to her boyfriend. "I see how hard you work everyday and how much you do for everybody else. You a king, you deserve it all gang."

To prove her words, Ari gifted her man with a new Maybach. Moneybagg replied by posting two black heart emojis in Ari's comments. Check out Ari Fletcher's post below.