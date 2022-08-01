Crystal Renay posted a clip of herself jamming to GloRilla and Hitkidd's "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" on her Instagram, following her accusation that her husband, Ne-Yo, has been unfaithful throughout their relationship. In the video, Renay can be seen listening to the hit song while adjusting her hair in the passenger seat of a car.

She also posted the ominous statement, "Can't compete where you could never compare" on her IG Story.



Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Renay originally accused Ne-Yo of cheating in a lengthy post on social media over the weekend.

She wrote at the time: “8 years of life and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them. To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is [an] understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”

Ne-Yo responded to the allegation in a statement on Twitter, Sunday, remarking that he had hoped to keep things private: “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Ne-Yo and Renay married in 2016 and share three children together. They had previously announced their intention to end their marriage in February 2020 but reconciled soon afterward.

Check out Renay's Instagram video below.