The internet lit up when it was suggested that Ari Flecher and Moneybagg Yo were no longer a couple. The reported split was discussed as people debated whether or not one should make extravagant purchases for a significant other, especially if a breakup was on the horizon. Before those conversations ended, Fletcher and Moneybagg were back in good graces and they're now showing off their love once again.

There has been much to celebrate from them both, as Moneybagg's 31st birthday was this week and he dropped a new song, and Fletcher was featured in Forbes magazine.

"Ariana Fletcher Shares How Being A Top Influencer Positioned Her To Be A Successful Businesswoman" the Forbes title reads, and inside, her moves as an influencer were highlighted.

"I've always been a glam girl. I was playing in makeup, and it dawned on me while in the midst of my schedule and monetizing my social media account that this is exactly what I want to do. So, I made it a priority to put together a team to bring my vision to life," she told the outlet. "You cannot do it, can't do it alone. I will never take all credit. My team is amazing. I'm so thankful for them."

After the article went live, Moneybagg couldn't help but applaud his girlfriend.

"Ima Rich n*gga I need a Rich Bih!" he wrote on his Instagram Story while tagging Forbes and Fletcher. "Congratulations! Get Da money !!! [purple heart emoji]."

