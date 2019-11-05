Amber Rose and her boyfriend A.E. Edwards welcomed their baby boy Slash Electric on October 11th after the model was nearing "10 months" of pregnancy. Amber wasn't shy about showcasing her pregnancy struggles on Instagram calling women "amazing" for all they endure physically, mentally and emotionally to make a little human.



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Now that little Slash Electic is at home, Amber has posted a set of videos and images to her Instagram feed that sees Slash getting cozy as he cuddles up to Amber to breastfeed. Her share also shows cute moments between Slash and his father and his brother, Sebastian, who Amber had with her ex, Wiz Khalifa.

Before Amber gave birth, she shared a statement about why she chooses to ride solo after being hurt so many times by "friends" who have stolen her jewelry and money, slept with her boyfriends, and remained toxic before she cut them out of her life.

"I don’t do drugs. I’m as sweet as pie and constantly get walked all over. I’m so happy God has blessed me with a New Baby and an Amazing Man to help me through all the turmoil," she said. "[...] I just have to protect my energy and peace."