The time draws near for Amber Rose and Alexander "AE" Edwards to welcome their son into the world. This will be Amber's second child, as she and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa are the proud parents of six-year-old Sebastian. The model and entrepreneur didn't share much of her pregnancy when she was expecting the first time, but Amber hasn't been shy about taking to social media to post videos and photos the second time around.

Two weeks ago, Amber announced that she was officially nine months pregnant as she showed off her large baby belly. "It's not a game. It's a big boy in there," she said in the video. "Sheesh. I'm pretty much on bed rest at this point. I can't walk that well. My ankles got a little swollen. My feet got a little swollen. But, for the most part, I'm all belly." Amber laughed and added, "He's coming soon. Can't wait."

When she said she was "all belly," Amber wasn't kidding. In what just may be one of her last pregnancy photos, Amber uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram. It looks like the photo was taken by the paparazzi of a very-pregnant Amber out and about, and in the caption, she wrote, "Wow us Women are Amazing 🥰." Check out the snap below.