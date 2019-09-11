Amber Rose is literally about to pop as she's nine months pregnant and recently revealed that she's on bed rest due to her hugely pregnant belly. "I can't walk that well. My ankles got a little swollen. My feet got a little swollen. But, for the most part, I'm all belly." Amber said in a clip. "He's coming soon. Can't wait."

Before the baby arrives, the father of Amber's second child, A.E. Edwards, bought himself some new bling since dropping an estimated $200K on some fresh diamond grills. Amber was clearly feeling the look since her caption made it clear that A.E. could get it anytime as long as he's wearing his new mouthpiece. "Permanent white gold & diamonds in my Sweetheart @ae4president’s Mouth done by @drkevinsands 😁 I’m Soooo gonna let him get me pregnant again 😩🤷🏼‍♀️🤰🏼#Daddyaf," she wrote.

Early on in Amber's pregnancy, she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum - a condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. "[I'm] really, really tired. I can eat a little bit more now that I'm in my second trimester but not much. I pretty much sleep all day," she said at the time.

We can only imagine that Amber's ready to meet her new little man so she can finally get off bed rest and back to her normal self.