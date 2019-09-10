It doesn't seem that long ago that Amber Rose announced that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards. The model-preneur already shares a son, Sebastian, with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, and this time around Amber wanted to document her pregnancy for fans, including her struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

Amber admitted that she's spent much of the time taking it easy, but on a rare day that she's feeling well enough to pose for the 'Gram, the expectant mother shared a video clip showing off her baby belly. "So, as of today, I am nine months pregnant, y'all," Amber said before turning and showing viewers a profile of her body. "It's not a game. It's a big boy in there," she continued. "Sheesh. I'm pretty much on bed rest at this point. I can't walk that well. My ankles got a little swollen. My feet got a little swollen. But, for the most part, I'm all belly." Amber giggled and added, "He's coming soon. Can't wait."

She also wrote in the caption, "Big Boy! 9 months! Almost there! 👶🏽🙏🏽🥰🤰🏼I Love you @ae4president Thank you for this Wonderful Gift! P.S I’m literally out of breath just standing up 😒😩🤷🏼‍♀️ #LibraBaby." We know this is all about Amber counting down the days until her baby boy is here...but we can't help but take notice of that shoe collection she has going on in the background. Man.