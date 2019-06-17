Amber Rose is expecting her second child with her boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards and has taken to Instagram to not only wish him a happy father's day but also her ex Wiz Khalifa. Amber and Wiz share a son, six-year-old Sebastian, and Amber's heartfelt note details just how grateful she is to co-parent with him in a successful way.



Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

"When y’all both have the coolest Baby Mama Ever! Happy Father’s Day to these 2 Incredible Fathers," she wrote. "@wizkhalifa you are an Amazing Father to Sebastian! You’re his Super Hero! I feel so lucky that we are always able to Coparent and do what’s best for Sebastian by any means necessary. Thank you for always making it so easy and seamless."

Further in the caption, Amber shows love to A.E. and thanks him for being an amazing step-father. "You Came into our lives and made our World a million times more fun!" she added. "Ur the coolest Stepdad Sebastian could ask for whether ur getting up early and making him breakfast before school or taking him to Disney Land just to see a smile on his face. Welcome to our Family and Thank you for our New Blessing growing in my belly."