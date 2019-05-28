Amber Rose is happy and in love as she and boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards are expecting their first child together, but that doesn't mean that everything is moving along smoothly. In early April, reports surfaced that Rose was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. On Monday, Rose confirmed the diagnosis when she shared an update of how her pregnancy was going with her followers.

"So, I said I was gonna document this pregnancy a little bit more than I did with Sebastian 'cause with Sebastian I had hyperemesis and I have hyperemesis again with this baby. For people that don't know what it is, it's basically extreme nausea, vomiting, and dehydration. [I'm] really, really tired. I can eat a little bit more now that I'm in my second trimester but not much. I pretty much sleep all day."

After saying that "babies are a blessing," she gave women props. "God bless women, man. We are resilient. We get through it. It's really, really hard being pregnant, I'm not gonna lie. To all the women out there that just pop out babies like it's nothing, God bless you guys because it is just a lot. I wanna be out. I wanna be cute. I wanna show off my belly. I just can't get off this couch. I'm tired and I just wanna barf all day...but it's totally worth it. Totally, totally worth it."

She completed her message by giving a shout to AE, telling him that she loves him before she showed fans her baby belly. Check out Rose's update in full below.