Yes, Amber Rose is pregnant with her second child and first with Alexander A.E. Edwards which is a small reason why she decided to drop out of her annual SlutWalk this year. As per a recent Instagram vent by the model, we've learned that another reason why she dropped out was due to toxic "friends" she had in her circle.



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

The 35-year-old shared an image to her feed that's a quote on loners and how a "loner" is someone who chooses to ride solo only after being disappointed so many times by different people. "So me. I stopped being friends with about 20 ppl last year. I’ve had friends steal jewelry and money from me, Sleep with my BF’s behind my back, Male friends lying and telling people we were sleeping together, Alcoholic drug addict friends, Abusive Friends, Toxic Personality friends and I even had a Friend call Social Services on me twice," she wrote.

Amber detailed further how despite her bad run-ins with some toxic people, she's never snitched on anyone and asserts that she's a nice person who's "extremely unproblematic."

"I don’t do drugs. I’m as sweet as pie and constantly get walked all over. I’m so happy God has blessed me with a New Baby and an Amazing Man to help me through all the turmoil," she added. At the end of her note, Amber let it be known that the latter is another reason why she canceled her annual event. "P.S This is also why I’m not having my Slutwalk this year.... Sorry I just have to protect my energy and peace."