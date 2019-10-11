Over the past month, Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards have been patiently awaiting the arrival of their first child together. Earlier today, the two finally welcomed their newborn son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, into the world.

"Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now," he wrote. "thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar"

Inside the delivery room, Amber Rose shared a series of videos on her Instagram page of A.E. and her son, Sebastian, playing rock, paper, scissors before she gave birth to Slash. Amber Rose announced her pregnancy back in April after sharing a photo of herself on Instagram getting an ultrasound, revealing that Sebastian was about to have a little brother.

"@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother," she wrote.

Her pregnancy appeared to be among the factors why she canceled her annual Slut Walk this year but not the main reason. Taking to Instagram, she said that she'd be canceling the annual event to "protect my energy and peace" during her pregnancy. She stated that she had to cut off nearly two dozen friends last year over their toxic behavior.