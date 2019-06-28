push it
- RelationshipsAmber Rose & A.E. Welcome Baby Boy Slash ElectricAmber Rose and Alexander Edwards take inspiration from Guns & Roses, apparently. By Aron A.
- ReviewsKevin Gates "I'm Him" ReviewGates' gravitational pull is as glorious and idiosyncratic as ever, and it permeates the newfound maturity of his music.By Luke Hinz
- MusicKevin Gates Passionately Describes Rihanna's "Football Helmet" ForeheadKevin Gates just wants to kiss Rihanna on her forehead.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKevin Gates Announces New Album "I'm Him"Kevin Gates is returning to the fold. By Mitch Findlay