Megan Thee Stallion Reveals The Status Of "Act III"

It has been a while since we've gotten new music from Megan Thee Stallion. MEGAN and MEGAN: ACT II dropped back in 2024, and we haven't gotten anything since. Overall, fans are starting to get a little bit antsy, and Meg is hearing those concerns.
Recently, Meg went through a high-profile breakup with Klay Thompson. She even put the NBA star on blast, claiming that he had cheated on her. Furthermore, she accused him of treating her poorly whenever he was playing badly on the court.
It is expected that Megan will address this breakup on her new project. That said, fans are looking for answers on when this project will arrive. On Wednesday evening, she provided some answers.
Megan Thee Stallion Gears Up For Act III
"Hotties complaining while I’m in meetings securing us A BIG BUDGET for act III," Meg wrote on Instagram. This confirms a few things. Firstly, the next album will be called Act III, or at least some variation on that.
Secondly, it confirms that Megan Thee Stallion is ready to create. However, she just needs to get the recording and media budget together. This, of course, means bigger features, lavish production, and some well-produced music videos. All of this costs money, and Meg seems confident that she will be able to secure the bag.
There will be large expectations placed upon this album. With some artists struggling to obtain sales and streams, it is becoming more and more difficult to differentiate oneself. Ultimately, Meg will have to rely on her loyal fanbase, who have supported her through thick and thin.