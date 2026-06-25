Megan Thee Stallion Reveals The Status Of "Act III"

Megan Thee Stallion fans are gearing up for her new album, although some are getting a bit impatient with the wait.

There will be large expectations placed upon this album. With some artists struggling to obtain sales and streams, it is becoming more and more difficult to differentiate oneself. Ultimately, Meg will have to rely on her loyal fanbase, who have supported her through thick and thin.

Secondly, it confirms that Megan Thee Stallion is ready to create. However, she just needs to get the recording and media budget together. This, of course, means bigger features, lavish production, and some well-produced music videos. All of this costs money, and Meg seems confident that she will be able to secure the bag.

Recently, Meg went through a high-profile breakup with Klay Thompson. She even put the NBA star on blast, claiming that he had cheated on her. Furthermore, she accused him of treating her poorly whenever he was playing badly on the court.

It has been a while since we've gotten new music from Megan Thee Stallion . MEGAN and MEGAN: ACT II dropped back in 2024, and we haven't gotten anything since. Overall, fans are starting to get a little bit antsy, and Meg is hearing those concerns.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!