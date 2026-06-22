Kanye West & A Bikini-Clad Bianca Censori Bring Back The Mannequin Challenge

BY Alexander Cole
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Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
While the Mannequin Challenge has been out of style for years, Kanye West and Bianca Censori have decided to bring it back.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are still going strong. The couple has been making some public appearances as of late, and that trend continued over the weekend. Censori and Ye were seen in Miami for Art Basel, and they made some headlines while there.

None of these headlines were negative. Instead, West and Censori found themselves reviving an internet trend that had largely been dead for years. Of course, we are talking about the Mannequin Challenge, which is soundtracked by Rae Sremmurd's smash hit, "Black Beatles."

The challenge involves the entire room standing still, as if everyone is a statue. The camera makes its way around the room, showcasing the poses everyone has decided to maintain. This was a massive trend in the 2010s, and during Art Basel, Ye and Censori did their own version.

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Kanye West & Bianca Censori Pay Homage

In the clip above, you can see the couple at the center of the room, with Censori donning some sort of bikini-esque attire. Meanwhile, there are various other associates across the room, making for an interesting composition.

The last time this challenge was truly popular was all the way back in 2016. Ten years later, it is still something that people remember fondly. Unlike planking, this is one of those trends that still brings about some real nostalgia.

That said, there is no doubt that 2016 nostalgia has become a bit overplayed as of late. With young hip-hop fans yearning for the days of prime Lil Uzi Vert and the SoundCloud era, it's easy to see why Ye would want to tap in and take it back a decade.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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