Kanye West and Bianca Censori are still going strong. The couple has been making some public appearances as of late, and that trend continued over the weekend. Censori and Ye were seen in Miami for Art Basel, and they made some headlines while there.

None of these headlines were negative. Instead, West and Censori found themselves reviving an internet trend that had largely been dead for years. Of course, we are talking about the Mannequin Challenge, which is soundtracked by Rae Sremmurd's smash hit, "Black Beatles."

The challenge involves the entire room standing still, as if everyone is a statue. The camera makes its way around the room, showcasing the poses everyone has decided to maintain. This was a massive trend in the 2010s, and during Art Basel, Ye and Censori did their own version.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Pay Homage

In the clip above, you can see the couple at the center of the room, with Censori donning some sort of bikini-esque attire. Meanwhile, there are various other associates across the room, making for an interesting composition.

The last time this challenge was truly popular was all the way back in 2016. Ten years later, it is still something that people remember fondly. Unlike planking, this is one of those trends that still brings about some real nostalgia.