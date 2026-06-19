LA Rams Coach Sean McVay Officially Signs With Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand has added Sean McVay to its roster. The Los Angeles Rams head coach becomes just the third coach to join the brand. The move connects another football name to Jordan's growing roster.

Sean Payton became the first NFL head coach to sign personally with Jordan Brand back in 2020. Michael Jordan invited Payton to his private golf course after noticing he often wore Jordan 11s. McVay's addition follows that same general pattern.

McVay's career already includes several notable milestones around football leadership. He became the youngest head coach hired in NFL history. He later became the youngest coach to reach and win a Super Bowl. His reputation has been built around communication, culture, and a clear standard.

For Jordan Brand, the addition fits a wider roster shaped by more than athletic performance alone. McVay brings a different kind of presence to the brand, representing leadership from the sideline. That distinction separates him from the players Jordan Brand typically signs.

Other current NFL players signed to Jordan Brand include Dak Prescott, Davante Adams, Jamal Adams, and Stefon Diggs. McVay now joins that group from a coaching standpoint instead. Finally, the specific terms of his deal have not come out yet.

Rams Coach Sean McVay Signs With Jordan

Payton's deal allows him to wear new, unreleased Jordans on the sideline regularly. Some of those pairs are custom built around his own team's colors.

Payton has said he now owns hundreds of pairs from the brand. He shares much of that collection with his son.

Jordan Brand's interest in coaches reflects a broader shift toward leadership figures. The brand has historically built its reputation through performance athletes first. Adding coaches changes that approach slightly over time.

Payton's relationship with Jordan started after Jordan personally noticed his shoe choice. Whether McVay's deal began the same way hasn't been confirmed yet. Either way, the sideline now carries more Jumpman presence than before.