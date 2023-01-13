Sean McVay is easily one of the best coaches in the NFL. He became a head coach at a pretty young age, and he immediately made an impact with the Rams. In fact, within just a few years, he had the team in the Super Bowl. However, they ultimately closed to the Tom Brady Patriots in a stinker of a game.

Subsequently, McVay went back to work and won the Super Bowl with the Rams last season. Unfortunately, the team has been horrible this past year and has missed the playoffs. Amidst all of this, McVay has been teasing a retirement from coaching in the NFL.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Sean McVay Finally Decides

These past few weeks have led to a whole bunch of speculation about McVay. Some believe he is on his way out, while others believe he will be back. Overall, there have been some polarizing opinions about this saga, especially since McVay signed an extension.

Well, today, McVay finally clued people into what he plans on doing. According to the Rams social media account, McVay has decided to remain with the team next season. This is obviously great news, especially since many players will be coming back healthy next year.

Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 13, 2023

Unfortunately for McVay and the Rams, the league has started to catch up to them. There are some amazing teams in the NFC right now, and their path will become exponentially harder next season. However, McVay is seen as a coaching genius, and we’re sure he will figure things out.

Let us know what you think of McVay’s decision, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]