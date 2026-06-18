Toosii Leaves LSU Football After Signing Gambling Deal

Toosii is a multi-talented artist who has proven that he can do many things. For instance, he was planning on playing football for the LSU Tigers this season, under Lane Kiffin.

This was going to be a cool moment for the artist, as he looked to explore one of his passions. Unfortunately, during an episode of In the Bayou with Tyrann Mathieu, it was revealed that Toosii would no longer be playing.

According to Kiffin, it mostly has to do with a gambling deal the rapper took. With gambling becoming a hot topic of debate in the college football world, it just didn't make sense to keep Toosii on the team. The artist was trying to supplement his income as he left rap behind. However, it was becoming impossible, so he went back to music.

"He signed with, like, one of the, I don't know what they're called, the gambling company things where you do the commercials for them and stuff," Kiffin said.

Lane Kiffin On Toosii At LSU

Kiffin was complimentary of Toosii throughout the interview. He noted that the artist took his role seriously and that he wanted to play. There was no publicity stunt here. Instead, Toosii was just a man passionate about football and wanted to give his dream a chance.

"I really enjoyed being around him. It wasn't a stunt at all," Kiffin said. "He really wanted to see if he could do it."