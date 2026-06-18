Toosii Leaves LSU Football After Signing Gambling Deal

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Toosii opens for Rod Wave at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2023.
Toosii opens for Rod Wave at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2023. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Toosii was set to play for the LSU Tigers this season, although things ultimately fell apart after receiving a particular brand deal.

Toosii is a multi-talented artist who has proven that he can do many things. For instance, he was planning on playing football for the LSU Tigers this season, under Lane Kiffin.

This was going to be a cool moment for the artist, as he looked to explore one of his passions. Unfortunately, during an episode of In the Bayou with Tyrann Mathieu, it was revealed that Toosii would no longer be playing.

According to Kiffin, it mostly has to do with a gambling deal the rapper took. With gambling becoming a hot topic of debate in the college football world, it just didn't make sense to keep Toosii on the team. The artist was trying to supplement his income as he left rap behind. However, it was becoming impossible, so he went back to music.

"He signed with, like, one of the, I don't know what they're called, the gambling company things where you do the commercials for them and stuff," Kiffin said.

Read More: Vince Staples, "Cry Baby," & The Expectations We Place On Rappers

Lane Kiffin On Toosii At LSU

Kiffin was complimentary of Toosii throughout the interview. He noted that the artist took his role seriously and that he wanted to play. There was no publicity stunt here. Instead, Toosii was just a man passionate about football and wanted to give his dream a chance.

"I really enjoyed being around him. It wasn't a stunt at all," Kiffin said. "He really wanted to see if he could do it."

With this recent shift, you can expect more music from Toosii, very soon. While it is unfortunate we won't get to see him in a Tigers jersey, at least we know that he gave it a fair shake.

Read More: The Knicks Owed Hip-Hop A Championship

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA Sports Toosii Now On LSU's Roster After Fall Out With Syracuse
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles Original Content Who Is Toosii? Get To Know The "Naujour" Rapper
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Comments 0