lane kiffin
Sports
Lane Kiffin Rocks Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low At LSU Game
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin wore the exclusive Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low to an LSU women's basketball game courtside.
By
Ben Atkinson
January 02, 2026
