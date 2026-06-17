Lil Nas X Confirms Bipolar Diagnosis, Reveals If New Music Is Coming

Last August, Lil Nas X was arrested in Los Angeles after walking around naked during what appeared to be a mental health crisis. He was then hit with a felony police battery case before stepping away from the public eye.

On Wednesday, the artist took to social media, where he revealed what he has been doing as of late. It is here that Lil Nas X revealed he has been in rehab and therapy. Furthermore, the artist was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder.

“First, where I’ve been: I’ve been in rehab for a few months, and since then I’ve been back at home, whether it’s in Atlanta with my family or Los Angeles with my friends … trying to ground myself down to earth and get out of my head," Lil Nas X said, according to Billboard.

“I have a therapist now and a psychiatrist, which has been really helpful,” he continued. “When I got my bipolar disorder diagnosis, I feel like I had known for the past few years, but I didn’t want to admit to it, ’cause I didn’t want to have to take medication and … I don’t know, have people think different of me. I mean, I’m already Black and gay. Like, ‘Damn, God. Come on.’ Black, gay, bipolar — I’m living life on extreme hard mode.”

Lil Nas X Speaks

On the subject of new music, Lil Nas X did acknowledge that something is on the way. However, the artist isn't ready to completely delve into it just yet.

“I’m not getting completely to that just yet, but I’m excited to do that, and I’m excited to go on this journey with you guys, this next chapter. S–t. We’ve been through so much together," he said. "Thank you, guys, for holding it down. I love you, and all I want to do is continue to try to make you proud.”