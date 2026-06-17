Lil Nas X Confirms Bipolar Diagnosis, Reveals If New Music Is Coming

BY Alexander Cole
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Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Lil Nas X looks on during a game between the Utah Utes and the Oregon Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Following an arrest last Summer, Lil Nas X shied away from the limelight, but now, he is back with an update on his life.

Last August, Lil Nas X was arrested in Los Angeles after walking around naked during what appeared to be a mental health crisis. He was then hit with a felony police battery case before stepping away from the public eye.

On Wednesday, the artist took to social media, where he revealed what he has been doing as of late. It is here that Lil Nas X revealed he has been in rehab and therapy. Furthermore, the artist was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder.

“First, where I’ve been: I’ve been in rehab for a few months, and since then I’ve been back at home, whether it’s in Atlanta with my family or Los Angeles with my friends … trying to ground myself down to earth and get out of my head," Lil Nas X said, according to Billboard.

“I have a therapist now and a psychiatrist, which has been really helpful,” he continued. “When I got my bipolar disorder diagnosis, I feel like I had known for the past few years, but I didn’t want to admit to it, ’cause I didn’t want to have to take medication and … I don’t know, have people think different of me. I mean, I’m already Black and gay. Like, ‘Damn, God. Come on.’ Black, gay, bipolar — I’m living life on extreme hard mode.”

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Lil Nas X Speaks

On the subject of new music, Lil Nas X did acknowledge that something is on the way. However, the artist isn't ready to completely delve into it just yet.

“I’m not getting completely to that just yet, but I’m excited to do that, and I’m excited to go on this journey with you guys, this next chapter. S–t. We’ve been through so much together," he said. "Thank you, guys, for holding it down. I love you, and all I want to do is continue to try to make you proud.”

Either way, these admissions are incredibly brave, and you can't help but wish Lil Nas X the best as he embarks on his mental health journey.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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