Kid Cudi Pays Homage To Oliver Tree After His Tragic Passing

Viral singer Oliver Tree tragically passed away over the weekend in a helicopter accident that killed six people in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Fans are still in a state of shock following the news, especially since the singer was just 32 years old.
Overall, this has been a huge tragedy for the music world. Oliver Tree managed to touch the lives of those he worked with. One of those artists was none other than rap legend Kid Cudi. The two had done music together and had even appeared in some videos with one another.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Cudi revealed that he had recently spoken with Oliver Tree and that there were plans for a podcast interview. Cudi expressed his grief over the news, noting that he hopes his he sees his friend again soon some day.
Kid Cudi Speaks About Oliver Tree's Character
"Ima miss u bro. We were just talking about u doing my podcast," Cudi said. "When I see u again, we'll finally do our interview my brother, rest peacefully my friend. Ill always remember our time hanging and performing w you on Encore. What a wonderful human being you were. We lost a really special one. Everyone blast Oliver's music wherever u are. WE LOVE YOU OLIVER TREE."
This latest helicopter accident has reminded fans of some similar accidents that have taken place over the past few years. For instance, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash back in 2020.
These accidents are extremely tragic, and our thoughts go out to the families of those who were lost on Sunday.