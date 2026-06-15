Kid Cudi Pays Homage To Oliver Tree After His Tragic Passing

Oliver Tree tragically passed away in a helicopter accident this weekend, and on Monday, Kid Cudi delivered his reaction.

"Ima miss u bro. We were just talking about u doing my podcast," Cudi said. "When I see u again, we'll finally do our interview my brother, rest peacefully my friend. Ill always remember our time hanging and performing w you on Encore. What a wonderful human being you were. We lost a really special one. Everyone blast Oliver's music wherever u are. WE LOVE YOU OLIVER TREE."

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Cudi revealed that he had recently spoken with Oliver Tree and that there were plans for a podcast interview. Cudi expressed his grief over the news, noting that he hopes his he sees his friend again soon some day.

Overall, this has been a huge tragedy for the music world. Oliver Tree managed to touch the lives of those he worked with. One of those artists was none other than rap legend Kid Cudi . The two had done music together and had even appeared in some videos with one another.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!