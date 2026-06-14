DON'T TRUST - Song by midwxst

midwxst continues to deliver catchy new songs from the underground, and on Friday, he delivered with "DON'T TRUST."

midwxst is an underground artist who may very well be on the cusp of mainstream success. Soon, the artist will be dropping his new album, SOLITUDE IN SILENCE. But first, we have received a new single from the artist called "DON'T TRUST." As one would expect from midwxst, the song comes with some melodic autotuned vocals that are bolstered by some noisy production. Maximalist, busy sounds are big in the underground meta right now, and midwxst understands this. However, he doesn't do it in an overblown way like some of his contemporaries. It makes for an agreeable song that is fun to listen to.

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