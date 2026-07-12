FOR REAL - Song by Midwxst

Midwxst is looking to drop his new album "SOLIDTUDE IN SILENCE," but first, he has come through with the single, "FOR REAL."

Midwxst has been steadily grinding for a few years now, and his fanbase has been growing alongside him. On Friday, the artist got one step closer to his upcoming album, Solitude In Silence. He dropped off the song "FOR REAL," which is a solid single that shows off the artist's melodic side. The sporadic production fits neatly within the current underground rap ethos. Meanwhile, Midwxst himself is clearly elevating his craft when it comes to the melodies and vocal hooks. We are definitely excited to hear what is next from the artist.

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