FOR REAL - Song by Midwxst

Midwxst has been steadily grinding for a few years now, and his fanbase has been growing alongside him. On Friday, the artist got one step closer to his upcoming album, Solitude In Silence. He dropped off the song "FOR REAL," which is a solid single that shows off the artist's melodic side. The sporadic production fits neatly within the current underground rap ethos. Meanwhile, Midwxst himself is clearly elevating his craft when it comes to the melodies and vocal hooks. We are definitely excited to hear what is next from the artist.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: SOLITUDE IN SILENCE