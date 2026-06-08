Talay Riley, Songwriter For H.E.R. & Khalid, Tragically Killed At 35

Some tragic news is coming out of the music world today as it was reported that acclaimed songwriter Talay Riley was killed in a stabbing attack in East London. According to Rolling Stone, Riley (real name Mark “Yinka” Orabiyi) was attacked alongside another man who didn't face life-threatening injuries.
It has been revealed that three men were arrested, although two have already walked. Meanwhile, a third man was released on bail and will continue to be investigated. At this time, the music world is in shock, with Riley's manager, Cleo Amedume, releasing a statement on Instagram.
"Talay will fondly be remembered by those who knew him publicly for his incredible talent as a Grammy Award winning, multi platinum selling songwriter & artist," the statement read.
Talay Riley Remembered Fondly
Riley was known for writing songs like Khalid’s “Young Dumb & Broke,” and H.E.R.’s “Lights On.” Overall, he was incredibly talented and beloved by those he worked with.
"We are deeply grateful for the enormous outpouring of love and support that we have received through messages, calls and visits over the past hours. Thank you for your continued consideration and sensitivity at what is a devastating time for us all," the statement continued.
Prior to his passing, Riley had been working on a new project and seemed eager to release it. Previously, he had also written songs for massive pop stars like Dua Lipa and even Britney Spears.
This remains a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.
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