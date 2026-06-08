Talay Riley, Songwriter For H.E.R. & Khalid, Tragically Killed At 35

Talay Riley was a famous songwriter, who wrote for some of the biggest artists in the world, including Dua Lipa and Khalid.

"We are deeply grateful for the enormous outpouring of love and support that we have received through messages, calls and visits over the past hours. Thank you for your continued consideration and sensitivity at what is a devastating time for us all," the statement continued.

It has been revealed that three men were arrested, although two have already walked. Meanwhile, a third man was released on bail and will continue to be investigated. At this time, the music world is in shock, with Riley's manager, Cleo Amedume, releasing a statement on Instagram.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!