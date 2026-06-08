Talay Riley, Songwriter For H.E.R. & Khalid, Tragically Killed At 35

BY Alexander Cole
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Mobo Nominations Launch - London
Talay Riley At The Mobo Nominations Launch, At St Pancras Renaissance Hotel. (Photo by John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images)
Talay Riley was a famous songwriter, who wrote for some of the biggest artists in the world, including Dua Lipa and Khalid.

Some tragic news is coming out of the music world today as it was reported that acclaimed songwriter Talay Riley was killed in a stabbing attack in East London. According to Rolling Stone, Riley (real name Mark “Yinka” Orabiyi) was attacked alongside another man who didn't face life-threatening injuries.

It has been revealed that three men were arrested, although two have already walked. Meanwhile, a third man was released on bail and will continue to be investigated. At this time, the music world is in shock, with Riley's manager, Cleo Amedume, releasing a statement on Instagram.

"Talay will fondly be remembered by those who knew him publicly for his incredible talent as a Grammy Award winning, multi platinum selling songwriter & artist," the statement read.

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Talay Riley Remembered Fondly

Riley was known for writing songs like Khalid’s “Young Dumb & Broke,” and H.E.R.’s “Lights On.” Overall, he was incredibly talented and beloved by those he worked with.

"We are deeply grateful for the enormous outpouring of love and support that we have received through messages, calls and visits over the past hours. Thank you for your continued consideration and sensitivity at what is a devastating time for us all," the statement continued.

Prior to his passing, Riley had been working on a new project and seemed eager to release it. Previously, he had also written songs for massive pop stars like Dua Lipa and even Britney Spears.

This remains a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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