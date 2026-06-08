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Talay Riley
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Talay Riley, Songwriter For H.E.R. & Khalid, Tragically Killed At 35
Talay Riley was a famous songwriter, who wrote for some of the biggest artists in the world, including Dua Lipa and Khalid.
By
Alexander Cole
June 08, 2026