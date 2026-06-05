You Only Die 1nce (Deluxe) — Album By Freddie Gibbs

Freddie Gibbs is back with more music. And fans are extremely happy. Fresh off the release of RBT, the Indiana lyricist returns with the deluxe edition of You Only Die 1nce tonight, giving fans additional material from an album that many considered one of the best rap projects of 2024. Since its release, the project has been praised for its production, vivid storytelling, and the technical rapping that has made Gibbs one of hip-hop's most respected MCs. The deluxe edition appears to add ten new tracks, including a collaboration with Leon Thomas on "Ruthless Remix."