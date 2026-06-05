You Only Die 1nce (Deluxe) — Album By Freddie Gibbs

BY Tallie Spencer
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Gibbs delivers 10 new tracks including a remix with Leon Thomas.

Freddie Gibbs is back with more music. And fans are extremely happy. Fresh off the release of RBT, the Indiana lyricist returns with the deluxe edition of You Only Die 1nce tonight, giving fans additional material from an album that many considered one of the best rap projects of 2024. Since its release, the project has been praised for its production, vivid storytelling, and the technical rapping that has made Gibbs one of hip-hop's most respected MCs. The deluxe edition appears to add ten new tracks, including a collaboration with Leon Thomas on "Ruthless Remix."

Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: You Only Die 1nce (Deluxe)

Tracklist For You Only Die 1nce (Deluxe)
  1. Outside
  2. Pain From Paradise (Interlude)
  3. Axxtion
  4. Ruthless Remix (feat. Leon Thomas)
  5. Immigrants
  6. Summertime Homicide
  7. Torture
  8. Heartbreak In Heaven (Interlude)
  9. Rabbit Mode
  10. Nobody
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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