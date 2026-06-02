DJ Akademiks Addresses Theory That Drake Was Involved With Baby Keem's Girl

Drake has consistently been the subject of internet rumors throughout his career. Overall, the artist is hip-hop's biggest hitmaker, so it only makes sense that some fans would focus on him, specifically. Not to mention, Drake has certainly given the rumor mill plenty of fodder over the years.

DJ Akademiks has been a mediator of sorts for these kinds of rumors. He has a direct line to Drake and even has an OVO chain to boot. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Ak attempts to give his take on these rumors whenever he is given the chance.

For instance, he was on stream last night when a rumor concerning Baby Keem was brought up. As the theory goes, Drake got involved with Baby Keem's girl. From there, there was a supposed line from "Family Ties" about it. Akademiks fed into the rumor, noting how Drake's reputation does him no favors.

“When it comes to Drake, if they said he tried… he did it," Akademiks said.

DJ Akademiks Addresses More Drake Rumors

This supposed Drake and Baby Keem theory appears to be a bit half-baked. Not to mention, it has gotten to the point where a lot of this stuff is just completely frivolous. It's almost as if fans have created some sort of fan fiction to keep themselves engaged.

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef created lots of parasocial behavior on both sides of the equation. It has gotten to the point where these are the kinds of things fans care about. Instead, it would be a whole lot more fun if the music were the focus.