DJ Akademiks Addresses Theory That Drake Was Involved With Baby Keem's Girl

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks is always being presented interesting theories on his streams, and recently, he dealt with one involving Baby Keem and Drake.

Drake has consistently been the subject of internet rumors throughout his career. Overall, the artist is hip-hop's biggest hitmaker, so it only makes sense that some fans would focus on him, specifically. Not to mention, Drake has certainly given the rumor mill plenty of fodder over the years.

DJ Akademiks has been a mediator of sorts for these kinds of rumors. He has a direct line to Drake and even has an OVO chain to boot. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Ak attempts to give his take on these rumors whenever he is given the chance.

For instance, he was on stream last night when a rumor concerning Baby Keem was brought up. As the theory goes, Drake got involved with Baby Keem's girl. From there, there was a supposed line from "Family Ties" about it. Akademiks fed into the rumor, noting how Drake's reputation does him no favors.

“When it comes to Drake, if they said he tried… he did it," Akademiks said.

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

DJ Akademiks Addresses More Drake Rumors

This supposed Drake and Baby Keem theory appears to be a bit half-baked. Not to mention, it has gotten to the point where a lot of this stuff is just completely frivolous. It's almost as if fans have created some sort of fan fiction to keep themselves engaged.

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef created lots of parasocial behavior on both sides of the equation. It has gotten to the point where these are the kinds of things fans care about. Instead, it would be a whole lot more fun if the music were the focus.

Going forward, we don't foresee this issue getting any better.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Drake Boy Meets World Tour - Sydney Music DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Has A Kendrick Lamar Sneak Diss Ready
Five Things We Want Drake ICEMAN Music Five Things We Want From Drake’s ICEMAN
Comments 0