Rory & Mal Respond To Tasha K's Report That Jay-Z Kicked Them Out Of The Roots Picnic

Rory & Mal have been Team Drake over the past couple of years. Years ago, when they were on the Joe Budden Podcast, they were always Team Jay-Z. Of course, a lot of this had to do with Mal's family ties and the New York connection.

That said, on their Netflix podcast, the two ride hard for Drake. In the eyes of some, this runs counter to Jay-Z, who dissed the Canadian megastar during his Roots Picnic freestyle.

On Monday, Tasha K found herself stirring the pot, claiming that Hov kicked Rory & Mal out of his Roots Picnic section. Tasha K then went on to claim that the podcast duo is signed to Roc Nation.

"WHOA! Just got word that Jayz allegedly KICKED Rory & Mall out of his section at the Roots Picnic! He allegedly told them I thought you both were Drake FANS! Then proceeded to kick them out! This is bad news considering they are Roc Nation Talent! Signed to him," Tasha K wrote. "Everything is allegedly! Even my name is allegedly!"

As you can imagine, Rory & Mal got wind of this report and offered up a response.

Rory & Mal Respond

As Mal hilariously explains, he was at home watching Game 7 between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Meanwhile, Rory mocked the notion that Jay would seek him out just to call him out for being a Drake fan.

Subsequently, Rory & Mal made it crystal clear that they are not signed to Roc Nation, nor have they ever been. They then said that they can understand why Tasha K is constantly dealing with lawsuits, given just how dubious her reporting is here.