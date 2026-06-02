Rory & Mal Respond To Tasha K's Report That Jay-Z Kicked Them Out Of The Roots Picnic

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Tasha K leveled an interesting report about Jay-Z and Rory & Mal, although, as it turns out, none of it was true.

Rory & Mal have been Team Drake over the past couple of years. Years ago, when they were on the Joe Budden Podcast, they were always Team Jay-Z. Of course, a lot of this had to do with Mal's family ties and the New York connection.

That said, on their Netflix podcast, the two ride hard for Drake. In the eyes of some, this runs counter to Jay-Z, who dissed the Canadian megastar during his Roots Picnic freestyle.

On Monday, Tasha K found herself stirring the pot, claiming that Hov kicked Rory & Mal out of his Roots Picnic section. Tasha K then went on to claim that the podcast duo is signed to Roc Nation.

"WHOA! Just got word that Jayz allegedly KICKED Rory & Mall out of his section at the Roots Picnic! He allegedly told them I thought you both were Drake FANS! Then proceeded to kick them out! This is bad news considering they are Roc Nation Talent! Signed to him," Tasha K wrote. "Everything is allegedly! Even my name is allegedly!"

As you can imagine, Rory & Mal got wind of this report and offered up a response.

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Rory & Mal Respond

As Mal hilariously explains, he was at home watching Game 7 between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Meanwhile, Rory mocked the notion that Jay would seek him out just to call him out for being a Drake fan.

Subsequently, Rory & Mal made it crystal clear that they are not signed to Roc Nation, nor have they ever been. They then said that they can understand why Tasha K is constantly dealing with lawsuits, given just how dubious her reporting is here.

So there you have it, Rory & Mal were not kicked out of the Roots Picnic. Whether or not Tasha K will respond to the refutation remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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