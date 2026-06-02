Serena Williams Returns To Tennis After 4 Years

What many fans suspected for months is now official: Serena Williams is stepping back onto a professional tennis court. Nearly four years after her last competitive match, the 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed she will return to action at next week's HSBC Championships in London at Queen's Club, accepting a wild-card entry into the doubles draw. The announcement arrives after years of uncertainty surrounding her future, particularly after Williams famously resisted using the word "retirement" when she stepped away from the sport in 2022, instead describing the next phase of her life as an evolution. The news immediately reignited excitement about what might come next.
"Queen's Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter," Williams said, according to ESPN. "Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I'm excited to be back competing on one of the sport's most iconic stages."
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The Women's Tennis Association Welcomes Serena Back With Open Arms
"Serena is one of the greatest athletes of all-time, with a legacy that extends far beyond the court," WTA chair Valerie Camillo stated. "Her return is an expression of her passion for competition, and I cannot wait to see her face a new generation of top players." She added, "Serena is not just a great champion. She's a successful entrepreneur, a powerful advocate for the issues that matter — and one of the most iconic women in the world. We are thrilled to welcome her back to the WTA Tour at this hugely exciting moment for women's tennis."
Any return from Serena carries significance beyond wins and losses. She remains one of the most decorated athletes in tennis history, with 23 major singles titles, four Olympic gold medals, and more than 300 weeks at the top of the world rankings. Whether this comeback leads to a larger return or proves to be a one-off appearance, Williams has once again managed to command the attention of the sporting world, a reminder that some athletes never truly leave the conversation, no matter how long they've been away.