Serena Williams is considered to be the greatest women’s tennis player of all time. She is one of the most dominant athletes ever, and when she announced her retirement from the game of tennis at the US Open, fans were very sad. We have grown up watching Serena do her thing, and without her, there seems to be a void in tennis.

At the time of her retirement, Serena did say that she could see herself doing the same thing as Tom Brady. That would effectively mean coming out of retirement for a few more tournaments.

Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch

As it turns out, Serena might do just that. While speaking at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference, Serena said she is not retired and that we could see her back on the court in the future.

“I’m not retired,” Williams said before speaking on the chances of her returning to tournament play. “The chances are very high. You can come to my house, I got a court. I got you.”

These are some very interesting comments and it will be interesting to see if the tennis superstar does, indeed, come out of retirement. It’s a big decision to make, but we’re sure fans wouldn’t complain about seeing her return.

