I Go Punk - Song by BKTHERULA & Whethan

BY Alexander Cole
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I GO PUNK I GO PUNK
BKTHERULA has teamed up with Whethan for an electronic banger that combines elements of rock, punk, and dubstep.

BKTHERULA has been a chameleon when it comes to genres. Throughout her young career, she has proven that she can do it all. With that in mind, it's not a massive surprise that she has found herself collaborating with Whethan. Her newest song is an EDM banger of sorts. However, the title of the track, "I Go Punk," serves as a mission statement for the mentality of the song. There is a real punk and metal vibe to this track that BKTHERULA is able to navigate with expert precision. It's a sound that will play well at festivals, and we are intrigued to hear a lot more.

Release Date: May 29, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: #N5ON

Quotable Lyrics from I Go Punk

I go punk, I go rock
I go cold, I go hot
I go yellow, I go white
I go rose gold G-Shock
You go home, you get blocked
Bitch, go home, you's a bop
If you ain't turnin' up, touch the floor

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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