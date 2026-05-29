I Go Punk - Song by BKTHERULA & Whethan

BKTHERULA has been a chameleon when it comes to genres. Throughout her young career, she has proven that she can do it all. With that in mind, it's not a massive surprise that she has found herself collaborating with Whethan. Her newest song is an EDM banger of sorts. However, the title of the track, "I Go Punk," serves as a mission statement for the mentality of the song. There is a real punk and metal vibe to this track that BKTHERULA is able to navigate with expert precision. It's a sound that will play well at festivals, and we are intrigued to hear a lot more.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: #N5ON
Quotable Lyrics from I Go Punk
I go punk, I go rock
I go cold, I go hot
I go yellow, I go white
I go rose gold G-Shock
You go home, you get blocked
Bitch, go home, you's a bop
If you ain't turnin' up, touch the floor