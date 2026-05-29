2010 - Mr. October - Song by Wyclef Jean featuring G Herbo

Wyclef Jean has returned with a smooth new track "2010 - Mr. October," and it just so happens to feature G Herbo.

Wyclef Jean is a legend of music, and it is always nice to hear from him. On Friday, the artist returned with a new song, "2010 - Mr. October." This track provides us with a smooth, guitar-driven instrumental that will have you lost on a cloud. Meanwhile, Wyclef Jean delivers uplifting lyrics, all while utilizing his voice in a number of different ways. In the second half of the song, we get a spirited verse from G Herbo , who put out a song of his own earlier today. It's a nice collaboration, and one that you can check out, below.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!