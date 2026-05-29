2010 - Mr. October - Song by Wyclef Jean featuring G Herbo

Wyclef Jean is a legend of music, and it is always nice to hear from him. On Friday, the artist returned with a new song, "2010 - Mr. October." This track provides us with a smooth, guitar-driven instrumental that will have you lost on a cloud. Meanwhile, Wyclef Jean delivers uplifting lyrics, all while utilizing his voice in a number of different ways. In the second half of the song, we get a spirited verse from G Herbo, who put out a song of his own earlier today. It's a nice collaboration, and one that you can check out, below.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from 2010 - Mr. October
You speak English, right? That's common sense
Me, I had to learn to speak English for self-defense
Going through them projects your boy learned to battle rap
The more my punch connected, the less I had to scrap