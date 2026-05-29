Thug - Album by G Herbo

G Herbo is always delivering exciting new music, and that is exactly what he did on Friday, with his new single "Thug."

Over the last decade or so, G Herbo has proven himself to be one of the finest MCs in Chicago. He has been incredibly consistent and always seems to come through with quality music. His projects are always worth diving into, and this has made him a fan favorite. On Friday, the MC returned with his new song "Thug." With hypnotic production and steady flows, Herbo is able to showcase why he has resonated with fans for so long. It is yet another song that proves G Herbo can come through at any time and give you some quality. Hopefully, a new project is on the horizon sooner rather than later.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!