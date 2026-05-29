Thug - Album by G Herbo

Over the last decade or so, G Herbo has proven himself to be one of the finest MCs in Chicago. He has been incredibly consistent and always seems to come through with quality music. His projects are always worth diving into, and this has made him a fan favorite. On Friday, the MC returned with his new song "Thug." With hypnotic production and steady flows, Herbo is able to showcase why he has resonated with fans for so long. It is yet another song that proves G Herbo can come through at any time and give you some quality. Hopefully, a new project is on the horizon sooner rather than later.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Thug
If you on bat, you gotta run it home
2016, I was smokin' thuggish ruggish bones
Yeah, he thought he was a threat, but now that sucker gone