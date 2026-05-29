Everythang Pinka - Song by Monaleo featuring Teezo Touchdown

Monaleo is stepping into her most playful and confident bag on “Everythang Pinka.” The single is a vibrant collaboration with fellow Texas standout Teezo Touchdown. Throughout the track, the Houston rapper celebrates luxury, femininity, and self-assurance, painting a world where everything from the drinks to the diamonds matches her signature pink aesthetic. Rather than focusing on aggression, Monaleo leans into charisma. She delivers flirty bars about success, relationships, and enjoying the rewards of her hard work. Teezo Touchdown fits seamlessly into the record for one of his most complimenting verses yet. Together, the two create a fun, feel-good anthem that blends Southern charm, playful chemistry, and larger-than-life confidence into one of Monaleo’s most colorful releases yet.