Gucci Mane Reveals Drake Has Forgiven Him For Calling Him A "Sissy"

Gucci Mane went on an infamous rant over a decade ago, and not long after that, he landed in prison, before reforming.

Gucci Mane's advocacy for mental health can go a long way in letting people know that they aren't alone. The stigma of mental illness has been chipped away over the past decade or so, and that is a huge positive for all of us, moving forward.

Following a three-year stint at the Terre Haute Penitentiary, Gucci Mane came out a changed man. He took his mental and physical health seriously, which led to a major transformation. It is a transformation that was well-documented, and to this day, fans are still amazed at how much the artist changed.

“I said some bullsh*t about Drake, text him some crazy stuff. But I was going through an episode, so I kind of had to hit him back and be like, ‘I’m sorry about that. I was going through something,'” Gucci explained. This led to Drake responding with, "Man, you know we going to get past that. Brothers go through stuff.”

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!