Gucci Mane Reveals Drake Has Forgiven Him For Calling Him A "Sissy"

Gucci Mane has been open and honest about his struggles with mental health. In fact, during an ABC News interview earlier this week, Gucci spoke about how his mental health has impacted friendships and relationships.
In 2013, Gucci Mane was feeling the full effects of mental illness, which led to a now-infamous rant on social media. During this rant, the artist took shots at many of his peers, including Drake.
“Tell drake he a true male groupie. I don’t need u u 2 much a, sissy stop tryin b me,” Gucci Mane wrote at the time.
During the ABC interview, Gucci Mane revealed how he eventually apologized to Drake. In the end, Drizzy offered forgiveness, noting how everyone goes through difficult times.
Gucci Mane Speaks To ABC
“I said some bullsh*t about Drake, text him some crazy stuff. But I was going through an episode, so I kind of had to hit him back and be like, ‘I’m sorry about that. I was going through something,'” Gucci explained. This led to Drake responding with, "Man, you know we going to get past that. Brothers go through stuff.”
Following a three-year stint at the Terre Haute Penitentiary, Gucci Mane came out a changed man. He took his mental and physical health seriously, which led to a major transformation. It is a transformation that was well-documented, and to this day, fans are still amazed at how much the artist changed.
Gucci Mane's advocacy for mental health can go a long way in letting people know that they aren't alone. The stigma of mental illness has been chipped away over the past decade or so, and that is a huge positive for all of us, moving forward.