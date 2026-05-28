Maniac Of More - EP by Mario Judah

After becoming a viral sensation in 2020, Mario Judah has continued to make music, and today, he is back with a genre-bending EP.

Mario Judah is someone who hip-hop fans might remember from his run during the Pandemic. His gothic style was one that had fans feeling nostalgic for the emo rock of the 2000s. However, he ultimately fell off the face of the earth, only to return in 2025. Now, he is back with a four-track EP called Maniac of More. The first two songs on this project contain a black metal vocal style that will leave some listeners confused. Meanwhile, there is some singing on the third track, and a grating flow on the fourth. Ultimately, these tracks are a far cry from what fans have come to expect from Judah.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!