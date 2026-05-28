Maniac Of More - EP by Mario Judah

Mario Judah is someone who hip-hop fans might remember from his run during the Pandemic. His gothic style was one that had fans feeling nostalgic for the emo rock of the 2000s. However, he ultimately fell off the face of the earth, only to return in 2025. Now, he is back with a four-track EP called Maniac of More. The first two songs on this project contain a black metal vocal style that will leave some listeners confused. Meanwhile, there is some singing on the third track, and a grating flow on the fourth. Ultimately, these tracks are a far cry from what fans have come to expect from Judah.
Release Date: May 28, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Black Metal
Tracklist for Maniac Of More
- Maniac of More ft. Tripfashoo
- Make More Blood
- Memories Unfair
- Your Friend