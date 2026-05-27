DJ Akademiks Responds To Jeremy Hecht's Latest Truth Social Allegations

DJ Akademiks and Jeremy Hecht have been going back and forth as of late. It all started when Hecht noted that the name of Drake's album ICEMAN is a bit tone deaf, given ICE's presence in the United States. He also noted how the "ok" hand gesture Drake is making is one used by White Supremacists to showcase their allegiances.
Ak responded to these critiques on stream, stating that Hecht was too "woke" and that this kind of commentary is dead on arrival. Hecht subsequently leveled another response, this time saying that Ak is MAGA. He even accused him of taking payments from the CEO of Truth Social. Ak denied the claims and told Hecht he would give him $100K if he could provide proof.
Hecht accepted this challenge and went on social media last night, claiming that Akademiks received $10,000 from Chris Pavlovski, who Hecht said was the CEO of Truth Social.
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Jeremy Hecht Alleges Ak Took Payments From Truth Social
The issue with this allegation is that Pavlovski is not the CEO of Truth Social. He is the CEO of Rumble. The CEO of Truth Social is Kevin McGurn, who is in the role on an interim basis.
While Rumble is, indeed, a conservative-leaning enterprise, it is not the same thing as Truth Social. Furthermore, Akademiks eventually responded to Hecht on stream, noting that the payments from Pavlovski were part of his streaming deal with Rumble.
Akademiks Responds
Ak's rant subsequently went into a diatribe of sorts against hip-hop media as a whole. Clearly, he does not appreciate these allegations, and has decided to respond with as much forth as humanly possible.