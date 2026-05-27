DJ Akademiks Responds To Jeremy Hecht's Latest Truth Social Allegations

Jeremy Hecht and DJ Akademiks have been going back and forth as of late, and last night, things escalated to receipts.

The issue with this allegation is that Pavlovski is not the CEO of Truth Social. He is the CEO of Rumble. The CEO of Truth Social is Kevin McGurn, who is in the role on an interim basis.

Ak responded to these critiques on stream, stating that Hecht was too "woke" and that this kind of commentary is dead on arrival. Hecht subsequently leveled another response, this time saying that Ak is MAGA. He even accused him of taking payments from the CEO of Truth Social. Ak denied the claims and told Hecht he would give him $100K if he could provide proof.

DJ Akademiks and Jeremy Hecht have been going back and forth as of late. It all started when Hecht noted that the name of Drake 's album ICEMAN is a bit tone deaf, given ICE's presence in the United States. He also noted how the "ok" hand gesture Drake is making is one used by White Supremacists to showcase their allegiances.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!