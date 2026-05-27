DJ Akademiks Alleges His Associates Are Being Stalked, Sends Warning Shot At Hip-Hop Media

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks went on stream last night and leveled some disturbing allegations at those who oppose him and his success.

DJ Akademiks has been the subject of criticism throughout his career. From his early days on "The War In Chiraq" to his current streaming gambit, some feel that Akademiks is a stain on hip-hop media. Meanwhile, others love him and believe he is the best commentator you can watch.

These polarized opinions have put Akademiks on the back foot at times. Recently, he has found himself at odds with Jeremy Hecht of the Uproxx network. Hecht recently accused Ak of receiving payments from the CEO of Truth Social. Furthermore, Akademiks has been accused of being biased towards MAGA and President Donald Trump.

After Hecht did more digging and leveled a report on Tuesday, Akademiks decided to go live, where he claimed that hip-hop media wants to see him lose. In fact, he alleged that some of his associates are being stalked. This includes meme pages and even stream clippers.

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DJ Akademiks Believes People Are Stalking Him

Akademiks subsequently went on to say that he will no longer be taking the high road with the media. He has reached a point of no return and will be taking big swings at hip-hop media for the rest of the year.

It is unclear which personalities he will be going after, although we imagine Hecht is one of them. We also imagine anyone who sided with Kendrick Lamar during the beef is going to be part of this supposed crusade.

DJ Akademiks' stalking allegations are certainly serious. With that being said, one has to wonder what the goal of such a stalking campaign would be.

As for going after hip-hop media, this is not something Ak has restrained himself from doing in the past. We imagine Ak was going to do this whether his people were allegedly being stalked or not.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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