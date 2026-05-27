DJ Akademiks has been the subject of criticism throughout his career. From his early days on "The War In Chiraq" to his current streaming gambit, some feel that Akademiks is a stain on hip-hop media. Meanwhile, others love him and believe he is the best commentator you can watch.

These polarized opinions have put Akademiks on the back foot at times. Recently, he has found himself at odds with Jeremy Hecht of the Uproxx network. Hecht recently accused Ak of receiving payments from the CEO of Truth Social. Furthermore, Akademiks has been accused of being biased towards MAGA and President Donald Trump.

After Hecht did more digging and leveled a report on Tuesday, Akademiks decided to go live, where he claimed that hip-hop media wants to see him lose. In fact, he alleged that some of his associates are being stalked. This includes meme pages and even stream clippers.

DJ Akademiks Believes People Are Stalking Him

Akademiks subsequently went on to say that he will no longer be taking the high road with the media. He has reached a point of no return and will be taking big swings at hip-hop media for the rest of the year.

It is unclear which personalities he will be going after, although we imagine Hecht is one of them. We also imagine anyone who sided with Kendrick Lamar during the beef is going to be part of this supposed crusade.

DJ Akademiks' stalking allegations are certainly serious. With that being said, one has to wonder what the goal of such a stalking campaign would be.